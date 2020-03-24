Lachlan MARSHALL

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you Laraine and family at this sad time. I hope..."
    - Colleen Kitto
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you all Connie..."
    - Connie Mackie
  • "Sorry to hear about Lochie he was a great man but he's at..."
    - Marie Cunningham
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Death Notice

MARSHALL,
Lachlan MacArthur (Lochie):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital after a long hard battle with Leukaemia on Sunday, March 22, 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Laraine, much loved father of Glenn, Leesa (dec), Leanne and Trina. Loved father-in-law and friend of Leisa, Kerrin, Neil and Jonathan, loved and cherished Grandad of Georgina, Caleb, Jacob and Daniel Marshall and Amber and Holly Riddell, and great-Granddad to Daisy. Due to Covert19 a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Messages to: 42 Campbell St, Geraldine.

Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
