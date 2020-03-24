MARSHALL,
Lachlan MacArthur (Lochie):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital after a long hard battle with Leukaemia on Sunday, March 22, 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Laraine, much loved father of Glenn, Leesa (dec), Leanne and Trina. Loved father-in-law and friend of Leisa, Kerrin, Neil and Jonathan, loved and cherished Grandad of Georgina, Caleb, Jacob and Daniel Marshall and Amber and Holly Riddell, and great-Granddad to Daisy. Due to Covert19 a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Messages to: 42 Campbell St, Geraldine.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 24, 2020