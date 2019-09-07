GILLESPIE,
Lachlan Nelson (Locky):
At Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, on August 29, 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved father of Suzanne Clairs, and cherished grandfather of Sam, and Madison (Perth), brother and brother-in-law of Allan and Gay, Doug and Jo-Anne, Ron (Deceased) and Shona and good friend of Jocelyn Palmer-Bragg. At Locky's request a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to the staff at Elloughton Gardens. Messages to the Gillespie family C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 7, 2019