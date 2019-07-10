Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin SMITH. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Monday, July 8, 2019, aged 68 years. A beloved and devoted friend and soulmate of the late Betty, and a cherished and respected father of Matthew, and Janine. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Barbara, Anthony and Janette, Barry and Lynette, Marilyn and David Andrews, Karen and Lindsay Peck, and an extra special uncle to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Timaru Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Monday, July 15 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Timaru Cemetery (entrance off Collins Street), at 1.30pm.







SMITH, Kevin Murray:Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Monday, July 8, 2019, aged 68 years. A beloved and devoted friend and soulmate of the late Betty, and a cherished and respected father of Matthew, and Janine. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Barbara, Anthony and Janette, Barry and Lynette, Marilyn and David Andrews, Karen and Lindsay Peck, and an extra special uncle to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Timaru Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Monday, July 15 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Timaru Cemetery (entrance off Collins Street), at 1.30pm. Published in Timaru Herald from July 10 to July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers