SMITH, Kevin Murray:
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Monday, July 8, 2019, aged 68 years. A beloved and devoted friend and soulmate of the late Betty, and a cherished and respected father of Matthew, and Janine. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Barbara, Anthony and Janette, Barry and Lynette, Marilyn and David Andrews, Karen and Lindsay Peck, and an extra special uncle to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Timaru Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Monday, July 15 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Timaru Cemetery (entrance off Collins Street), at 1.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 10 to July 13, 2019