O'LOUGHLIN, Kevin Peter:
Margaret, Jan and Barry, Kay and Geoff, Mark and families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us with their kindness, flowers, cards and expressions of sympathy after the loss of a very special person. Thank you also to the staff at ward 5, Timaru Hospital and Strathallan Rest Home for the wonderful care and support you gave Kevin during the time he spent with you. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 25, 2020