O'LOUGHLIN, Kevin Peter:
Peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare on Friday, December 20, 2019, after a short illness. Best friend and dearly loved husband of Margaret for 64 years. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jan and Barry Earl, Mark, and Kay and Geoff Stevenson. Loved grandpa and friend of Kate, Tim, Nick, Jack, Lee, Sarah and Phil, Rob and Danielle, and Brad and Kate. Great-grandpa of Lilly, Bryn and Declan. Respecting Kevin's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to PO Box 924, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019