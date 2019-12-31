Reverend Father Kevin MANNING

MANNING, Reverend Father
Kevin (Judge) Anthony: S.M. Peacefully after a short illness at Rose Court Rest Home, Christchurch, on Monday, December 30, 2019. Loved son of the late William and Marie Manning. Loved brother of Ralph and John (both deceased), Joy Lyons, and Terry, and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Loved and respected member of the Society of Mary community at Sts Basil and Josephs Courts, Sydenham. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer St, Addington, on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waimairi Cemetery, 195 Grahams Road, Burnside. A Vigil Service will be held in the Chapel of St Bede, St Bede's College, Main North Road, on Thursday evening at 7.00pm.
R.I.P.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
