KELLY, Kevin (Kev):

Forever Loved and Dearly Missed

14.01.1976 – 01.10.2019

A year ago today you were taken from me unexpectedly and before your time, a day-which changed my life forever, what was a beautiful day turned to night, I still wait for you to come home with your sparkling blue eyes and big smile, telling stories of your day. I wish I could ring Heaven to hear your voice again and tell you once more how much I love you and while we can no longer grow old together on this earth, I will carry you in my heart forever, wherever I go, you are with me -for every new memory, every tear, ever breath I take.

Forever missed, never forgotten, and always loved.

- Your Annie

"Let your spirit and soul fly free"

"Born in the sign of water and it's there that you felt your best, sailing on the cool and bright clear water."



