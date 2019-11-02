KANE, Kevin Arthur (Kev):
Peacefully surrounded by family at Timaru on October 31, 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved son of the late Josephine and Arthur. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry and Chris (Perth), Jim and Cath, Michael and Lynaire, Ged and Liz, and Ann-Marie and Muzzy Shaw (Darwin). Loved cousin and uncle to all his cousins, nephews, and nieces. A memorial service celebrating Kev's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 45A Marston Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 2, 2019