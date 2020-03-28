Kevin COOTE

Guest Book
  • "Donnah and family, our thoughts are with you. Kevin was a..."
    - Sharon Tonkin
  • "So sorry to hear about Kevin. We have known Kevin for very..."
  • "Deepest sympathy, remembering Kevin from our many..."
  • "Thoughts are with you Donnah. Kevin was an amazing guy."
  • "Donnah and family The Waimate Community Vehicle Trust..."
    - Cheryl Vaughan
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

COOTE, Kevin Murray:
Peacefully at home in Waimate, surrounded by loved ones, on March 24, 2020; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Donnah and the late Kay. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, and step-father of Karilyn, Christine and Bevan, Simon and Annie, Quinten, and Brent and Annie. Loving grandad of Nicole and Meg; Reece and Raine; Hannah, Jack and Ollie; and Deanna and Hannah. Great-grandad of Piper, Ivy, Archer and Josiah. Loved son of the late Vera and Alan, and much loved brother and brother-in-law to his family. According to Kevin's wishes a private cremation has been held and details of his memorial service will follow. Messages to 10 Gorge Road, Waimate 7924.
A special thanks to Dr Sarah Creegan and the District Nurses.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.