COLLETT, Kevin Clifford:

(Of Oamaru, formerly Dunedin). Peacefully at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, on July 23, 2019, with family at his side following a brief illness. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley Anne. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Stephen and Margaret, Sharon and Andy, and Wayne and Caroline. Precious Poppa of Sophie and Shane, Max, Elliot; Jethro, Eli and Michael, and loved great-grandfather of Cayden, Zeke, Amity and Elijah. Special friend of Margaret. Loved by all his extended family. A loved brother of the late Dorothy, John, Nelson, Len and Florence. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at St Patrick's Basilica, Reed Street, Oamaru, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by burial at the Oamaru Lawn Cemetery. Messages to Kevin's family, C/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400.



