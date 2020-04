WRIGHT,Kenneth Peter (Ken):Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (dec), loved father and father-in-law of Cameron and Megan (Kaiapoi), an adoring Pop of Sofia, and Roman, and a special friend of Tania. A much loved son of the late Tom and Eileen, special big brother and friend of Jeff and Bev, Lynda and Phillip Lusty, Peter and Diane, and a much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A respected son-in-law of the late Bruce and Dorothy Richardson (Waimate), and brother-in-law of Jackie and Mel (Australia), Stephen (dec), Leyton (dec), Beth and Darren (Australia), and Scott and Kathy."A great friend to many"Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A private interment has been held, but a Memorial Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at a later date. Details to follow.