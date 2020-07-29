TALBOT,
Kenneth William (Ken):
Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. A devoted and cherished husband of Bev, and a much loved and respected father, father-in-law and friend of Andrea and Corey, Simon and Rebecca, Mike and Beth, Tracey and Rhett, Mel and John, and Kerilee and John. An adored and fun loving grandad to his 13 grandchildren and a friend to many.
"Resting in the arms
of his Lord"
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield Timaru, 7942. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at the Life Church, 134 Morgans Road, Timaru, on Friday, July 31, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 29, 2020