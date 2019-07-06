PATTERSON,

Kenneth Peter Felix (Tom):

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 4, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Norah for 53 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Michelle, Jane and David Kent, Ken, Mary, Susan, Thomas and Jo. Devoted and much loved Grandad of Henry, George, Hamish and Matthew; Genevieve, Benjamin, Rosanna, Gabrielle and Jeremy; Luciano (deceased) and Thomas; William, Lucia and Elise. Son of the late Ken and Nellie and special aunty Cath. Much loved brother of Cath (Bud) and brother in-law of Lindsay Stowell, Sister Margaret (SM) (deceased) Monsignor Pat Ward (deceased), Dr Ed Ward and partner Andrea, and long standing business partner for 48 years of Michael Ward. Great-uncle of the Stowell, Gilmer and Ward families. Special thanks to St John's and Nurse Maude Palliative Care. Messages may be addressed to the Patterson family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Respectfully, in lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/kpfpatterson0407. A Requiem Mass for Tom will be Celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church, Greers Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 10, at 11.00am.

R.I.P.





