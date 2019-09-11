Kenneth MCNICHOLL

Guest Book
  • "Sincere sympathy to you Diane at this sad time from..."
    - Linton Pimm
  • "condolences from Joy& Bob Lee"
Death Notice

McNICHOLL, Kenneth (Ken):
Peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in his 79th year. Loving husband of Diane, loved Dad of Sonya and Matt Bennison, devoted stepdad of Grant and Sharyn Kake, Nathan and Joanne Kake, Nigel and Simone Kake, and Justin Kake, loved Granddad Ashleigh and Brad, Heidi, and Ava; Renee, and Natasha; Leonie; Marina, Zinzan, Stevie, Manawanui, and Aniwaniwa; Trey and all of his great-grandchildren. In keeping with Ken's wishes a private service will be held. Messages to 2 Avenue Rd, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
