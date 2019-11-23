HYDE,
Kenneth Michael (Ken):
On November 17, 2019, peacefully at Diana Isaac Hospital, Christchurch, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Olwyn (nee Dalley) for seven years, and husband of the late Brenda for 52 years, loved father and father-in-law of Judith and Nigel (UK), and Paula and Lewis (Fairlie). A loving granddad of Jessamy, James, Hester, Fenella, Estelle, Lyndon, Laurence, and Nicole. Special thanks to Dr Paul Peterson and the staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ken Hyde, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 27, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 23, 2019