BELL,
Kenneth Noel (Ken):
On October 17, 2020, peacefully at Admatha, Christchurch, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Melva, much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Anita, Jeff and Erlita, and Phillip and Clare, loved grandad of Jacinda, Tayla, and Ashton; Max, Monica, and Katie.
"Rest in peace"
Special thanks to all the staff at Admatha Dementia Care for the wonderful love, care and support given to Ken. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ken Bell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Ken will be held in St Mary and St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Chervier Centre, 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Wednesday, October 21 at 1.30pm, thereafter interment in the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 19, 2020