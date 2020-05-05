Kelvyn CHARTERIS

Guest Book
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Russell Ennis
  • "R.I.P Kelvin. Your friends ian and eve webley"
  • "To dazza and his family very sad to hear the sad news of..."
    - eve webley
  • "To Kevin and Gavin and all the Charteris family please..."
    - Brian Gosney
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Vanessa Charteris
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Aoraki Funeral Home
View Map
Death Notice

CHARTERIS, Kelvyn Wayne:
Taken too soon at his home on Friday, May 1, 2020; aged 65 years. Oldest son of Kevin and the late Merle. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Graeme Salter, Gavin and Rosanne, Wendy and Wayne Sullivan, Warren (Chad) and Nicky, Murray, Lynda and Vanessa Forbes (Aus), and Darryl. Amazing uncle, great and great-great uncle to all his nephews and nieces. A private cremation has been held and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Message to 13 Lisava Ave, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 5, 2020
