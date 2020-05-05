CHARTERIS, Kelvyn Wayne:
Taken too soon at his home on Friday, May 1, 2020; aged 65 years. Oldest son of Kevin and the late Merle. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Graeme Salter, Gavin and Rosanne, Wendy and Wayne Sullivan, Warren (Chad) and Nicky, Murray, Lynda and Vanessa Forbes (Aus), and Darryl. Amazing uncle, great and great-great uncle to all his nephews and nieces. A private cremation has been held and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Message to 13 Lisava Ave, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 5, 2020