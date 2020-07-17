



GROUT, Keith Stephen:

Born Lyttelton Maternity Hospital 22.04.56. Gone is my big brother with a grumpy gruffness that hid a heart of gold. Your personality was unique Keith you teased and you joked and left some aghast. But for those that looked beyond that, there was such a kind and loving man, my big bro, we had some very happy times and I will always remember and love you. Be at peace on the otherside and Curtis will show you the ropes, I'll see you there in a while.Love always, your little blister with the Toymotor, (Julie). Many thanks to St John Ambulance.



