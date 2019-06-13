BODDINGTON, Keith:

After a short illness at the Timaru Public Hospital on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Aged 90 years young. Dearly loved husband of the late Audrey. Beloved dad and father-in-law of Sharon and Graham, Craig and Sandra. Loved "Pompa" of Jilly and Karl, Rowan and Jacinta, Ollie, Duncan and Kimberley, and Iny. Great-grandfather to Ella, Maisie, Bert, and Poppy. Beloved friend of Winston the dog. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Geraldine Retirement Village and Timaru Public Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations for a memorial bench for Geraldine would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Keith will be held at Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

