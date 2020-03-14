JACKSON, Kaye:
Died suddenly at Timaru Hospital on March 12, 2020; aged 67 years. Specially loved wife of Barry. Special Mum and mum-in-law of Dwayne and Melissa, Kurt and Amanda, Krisana and Darren, and Carolyn. Loved Nana and Nana Kaye to all her grandchildren. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of June and the late Dick Christmas, Gael and Bruce Taylor, Colin and Deborah Iremonger. Loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews, and a special friend of Anthea. A service to celebrate Kaye's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday 17th March 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donation to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Jackson Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 14, 2020