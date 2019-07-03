DEANS, Kathryn Jan (Kate):
Tootled off peacefully on Monday morning, July 1, 2019. Cherished wife of Paul, daughter of the late John and Alisoun Masters, sister of Allan and Rob. Kate is much loved by all her family and many friends. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kate Deans, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be made at the service. A joyful and colourful Celebration of Kate's life will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, July 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 3, 2019