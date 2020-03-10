MEHRTENS,
Kathleen Agnes (nee Smith):
Peacefully at home on March 9, 2020, aged 82. Loving wife of the late Graeme Douglas Mehrtens, loving mother of Allan and Sally, Terry and Annette, Gavin and Wendy, Neville and Dawn, Sandra and Nigel, Leanne, Craig and Bhanida and a loving grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Now in the Lord's hands"
A service for Kathleen will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Thursday, March 12, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Starship Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 69 Quarry Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020