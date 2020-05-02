MACDONALD,
Kathleen Anne:
On April 27, 2020, at Hospice South Canterbury, after a short illness, Anne died peacefully in the presence of her loved and cherished husband Derek. She was aged 68. Loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana of Ross Macdonald and partner Deborah Crawford (Brisbane), Brigid Macdonald and husband Gunnar Pettersson with their sons Caleb and Noah Macdonald-Pettersson (London), and Fiona Macdonald and fiancé Jonathan Watkinson (London). Daughter of the late William and Moire McAtamney of Ranfurly. A private burial at Tekapo Cemetery has been held, with a memorial service to be arranged for a later date. Messages to 37 Buchanan Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 2, 2020