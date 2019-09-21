Kathleen KEEN

Passed away peacefully at the South Canterbury Hospice on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A cherished mother of Trevor, Lance, Michele, and Shayne (dec). An adored Nana Kathy to her grandchildren, and loved by many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A service to celebrate Kathy's life will be held in Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Tuesday, September 24 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
