HUNT, Kathleen Osterley:
With much sadness on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Elloughton Gardens, Kath passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Ray, David and Penny, Chris, and Lisa. Loved friend of Slim. Much loved nana of Brendan and Zarea, Rachel and Dominic, Jenny and Mike, Dion and Cheyanne, Bex and Alex. Much loved nana of all her great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Elloughton Gardens would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Kath will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Dyson Street, Temuka, on Friday, November 15, at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation. Messages to: 18 Turnbull Street, Pareora 7912 or 253a King Street, Temuka 7920.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 13, 2019