COWIE, Kathleen Joyce
(Pat) (nee Beardsley):
Suddenly at home on May 20, 2020. Loved wife of the late Alf, loved mum of Andrea and Stephen Mackle, Sandra and Vaughan O'Shaughnessy, Kyle and Kylee Martin, loved Nana of Kathryn and Michael, Victoria and Brad, and Harriet; Charlotte, and Jack; Fletcher, and Kennedy and her great-grandchildren Heidi, and Freddy; and Adeline. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service for Pat will be held. Messages to 23 Harris Place, Temuka 7920.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 23, 2020