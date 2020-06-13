Kathleen BENT

Service Information
Service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
South Canterbury Funerals
2 Latter Street
Timaru
View Map
Death Notice

BENT,
Kathleen May (Kathy):
Quietly at Timaru Hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved and cherished Mum of Gary, and Karlene and partner Dave. Treasured Nana of Tara. Loved sister of the late Nora, Albert and Julia. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service for Kathy will be held at South Canterbury Funerals, 2 Latter Street, Timaru, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment at Timaru Cemetery. All messages to 1 Hunt Street, Timaru 7910.


Published in Timaru Herald from June 13 to June 15, 2020
