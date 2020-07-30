LYNN, Katherine Joyce
(nee McConnell):
Passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Aged 90. Beloved wife of the late Eric, and the late Ian Wardell "Inky". Precious mother and mother-in-law of Katherine and John (dec) Milligan, Ian and Grace Wardell, and Grant and Maree Wardell. Stepmother to Simon and Julian Lynn. Devoted grandmother to Edward, Jocasta, Yvette (dec), Andrew, Olivia, Natalie, George, Elsa, and Isobella. Proud great-grandmother of Zepplyn, Tyrie, Mae, Flynn, Sylvie, and Leo.
"Safe in the arms of Jesus, her Lord"
Messages for Joyce's family may be posted to the Lynn Family, C/- 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine. In lieu of flowers donations to the South Canterbury Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A Celebration of Joyce's life will be held at St Andrews Church, Cox St, Geraldine, on Saturday, August 1, at 1.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2020