Service Information
South Canterbury Funerals
38-40 Bank Street
Timaru, Canterbury
036849090
Death Notice

McLEAN, Kath (nee Leckie):
Passed away on June 18, 2020, at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home after a long battle. Much loved wife of the late Bill. Loved Mum of Martin Leckie, and Gran of Josh, Issac, Jennifer-Rose, Reid and Teddy. Special friend of Shelley. A very special thank you to Lynette and Sharleen for the love and care of Mum. To the wonderful team at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, Thank you. As per Kath's wishes, a private Interment has been held. Massages to "Kath's Family" C/- 37 Kowhai Street, Highfield, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 20, 2020
