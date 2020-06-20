McLEAN, Kath (nee Leckie):
Passed away on June 18, 2020, at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home after a long battle. Much loved wife of the late Bill. Loved Mum of Martin Leckie, and Gran of Josh, Issac, Jennifer-Rose, Reid and Teddy. Special friend of Shelley. A very special thank you to Lynette and Sharleen for the love and care of Mum. To the wonderful team at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, Thank you. As per Kath's wishes, a private Interment has been held. Massages to "Kath's Family" C/- 37 Kowhai Street, Highfield, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 20, 2020