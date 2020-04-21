THOMAS, Karyn Ann:
Passed away April 21, 2019, aged 52, 1 year ago today. Cherished mum of Alisha and Sarah. Loved Nana of Harmony, Haiven, Hailow and Caelan. Loved daughter of the late Eric Thomas and the late Ngaire Thomas. Loved twin sister of Denise and partner Richard. Sister and sister-in-law of Diane and Gordon, Jenny, the late Carol and Murray. Loved aunty of all her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
We miss you now, our hearts are sore
As time goes on we miss you more
Your loving smile, your beautiful face
No one will ever fill your special place
Forever in our hearts
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 21, 2020