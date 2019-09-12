Karen ANDERSON

Guest Book
  • "Sending our love. Our thoughts are with you all. Jenny and..."
    - Jenny and Barry O'Neill
  • "So sorry to hear of Karens passing she was a very special..."
    - Tubby ONeill
  • "Our love to all its a sad day our thoughts are with you. ..."
    - Bev Robertson
Service Information
Heartland Funerals
22 Arthur Street
Timaru, Canterbury
60613
(080)-043-2785
Death Notice

ANDERSON, Karen Fiona:
Peacefully passed away at the Hospice South Canterbury, after a courageous battle. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Quinn and Olivia. Loved nana of Loche.
Will be dearly missed by
her family and friends.
Our sincere thanks to the Hospice South Canterbury and her medical team for the care during her journey. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at the Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11.00am. Messages to: c/- PO Box 4144, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
