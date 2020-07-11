MITCHELL, June Patricia:

We sincerely thank all those who have supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very precious lady. Thank you to all those who joined with us at the church service to celebrate her life. We have been overwhelmed by the number of people at the service, the messages, the cards and the donations to Hospice – a testimony of just how many people June touched. She truly was a remarkable, special person. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement. - Berry, Jenny, Pam, Paul and families



