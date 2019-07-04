June LINNEY

Death Notice

LINNEY, June Marcel:
On July 2, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Harold Linney, loved mother of the late Barbara and John Baldwin, Graeme and Lea Linney, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Clifford and Joy Hubbard, the late Lorna Hubbard, Dorothy and David Cleland, Euan and June Hubbard, and loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
"Rest in Peace June".
Private cremation – Simplicity Funerals, Christchurch.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 4, 2019
