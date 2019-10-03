June CROMIE

CROMIE, June:
Peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, on October 2, 2019; aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Edith, Colin and Anna, Rosemary, and Russell Court (deceased), Craig and Maxine. Loved nana of Annabel, Bridget, James, Nic, Rebecca, Merv, Mark (deceased), Haley, Andrea, Leighana, Andrew, Annaleise, and Liam. Loved great-nana June to all her great-grandchildren. A service celebrating the life of June will be held at St Augustine Anglican Church, 15 John St, Waimate, on Friday, October 4, at 1.30pm, followed by private interment. Flowers to 68 Mill Road, Waimate, and messages to the Cromie family c/- Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
