BEST, June:
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Monday March 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A loving and much loved wife of Lloyd and a devoted mother and mother-in-law of Gail and Hamish Marshall, Janette and Jason Hibbs, Ryan and partner Brooke, Paula and Karl Pinnell, Phillip , Tracey and partner Simon, and Nicola and Grant McKissock. A cherished nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. June's family wish to thank Tania Kemp for her compassion and support throughout this journey. Messages to 263 Milford Lagoon Road, RD 26, Temuka. In keeping with June's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 28, 2020