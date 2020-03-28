June BEST

Guest Book
  • "rest in peace June it was great working with you"
    - Lillian Monk
  • "Thinking of you Lloyd and family. The time we had with you..."
    - Alan and Anne Hendry
Death Notice

BEST, June:
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Monday March 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A loving and much loved wife of Lloyd and a devoted mother and mother-in-law of Gail and Hamish Marshall, Janette and Jason Hibbs, Ryan and partner Brooke, Paula and Karl Pinnell, Phillip , Tracey and partner Simon, and Nicola and Grant McKissock. A cherished nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. June's family wish to thank Tania Kemp for her compassion and support throughout this journey. Messages to 263 Milford Lagoon Road, RD 26, Temuka. In keeping with June's wishes a private cremation has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
