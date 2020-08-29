BARKER, June Elizabeth:
June passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Eric, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Carole and Duncan Brand and Malcolm and Maureen Barker. Special grandma of Abigail and Aaron, Timothy, Daniel and Kelsey. Adoring great-grandma of Elsie. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at Trinity Church, College Road, on Wednesday, September 2, at 11.00am. Eric and the family would like to acknowledge and thank Strathallan Life Care staff for their kindness and care of June through the past four years. Messages to 335 Gleniti Road, RD 4, Timaru 7974.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020