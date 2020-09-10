SNELLEKSZ, Juliann Mary
(nee Donaldson):
Peacefully on September 7, 2020, at McKenzie Healthcare Geraldine, surrounded by her loving family, in her 74th year. Loving and devoted wife of Mervyn for 54 years, loving and cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Darryl and Julie (Timaru), Barclay and Tanya (Christchurch), and Lee-Anne and Murray Prentice (Temuka). Cherished and special Gran to Dylan, Logan; Paris, Amelia, Jessica; Teã, Neko, Jia, and Kiarn. A very special and heartfelt thank you to all the staff at McKenzie Health Care for the love and care they gave to Juliann. A private family funeral is to be held. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages for Juliann's family may be posted to the Snelleksz Family, c/- Geraldine Funeral Services, 186 Talbot St, Geraldine.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 10, 2020