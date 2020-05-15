SUGRUE, Julia (nee Hoy):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on May 12, 2020, after a good fight. Loved wife of the late Fred, dearly loved mother of Mark (Paddy) and Imogene, Bernie and Rilla, treasured Nana of Daniel, Carlin, Troy, and Tralee; and Julia, loved sister of the late Nora Brosnahan, the late Albert Hoy, and Kathleen Bent. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held at St Patrick's Basilica, Waimate, on Saturday, May 16, at 10.00am. Messages to PO Box 102, Cromwell 9342.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 15, 2020