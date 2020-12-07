HESSELL,
Judith Alice (Judy):
Peacefully at S.C. Hospice, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Billy, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nathan and Jenny (Palmerston North), Rechelle and Johnny Rogers (Timaru), Paul and Samorn (Brisbane), loved Nana of Sam, and Katie; James, Jake, and Addyson; and Abbey. Judy's farewell will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Rd, Timaru, on Wednesday, December 9, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to S.C. Hospice would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Hessell family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 7, 2020