HAY, Judith Anne:
On May 25, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Jim for 53 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Veronica, Sharyn, Andrew and Amanda, and Hamish, loving grandmother (Graze) of Sam, and Emma, loved sister and sister-in-law of Marie and Brian King, Robin and Rosemary Briggs, Marianne and Michael Morland, Lindsay and Lynn Hay, Eileen and Bruce Foy, and a loved aunt, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of Lincoln Medical, Nurse Maude, and Access for their support and care of Judith. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Judith Hay c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Judith's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 30 at 6.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 28, 2019