FOWLER-LAMSDALE,
Judith May (Judy):
Justice of the Peace, recipient of the 1990 Community Services Medal. Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, aged 84 years. Cherished daughter of the late Hec and Grace Washington. Beloved wife of Peter Lamsdale (Mosgiel), loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and David Kinley (Owaka), loved gran of Phillipa and Malcolm Rudd (Mosgiel), and a proud great-gran of Oliver-James, Joshua, and Isabella Rudd. Sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Rae Washington (Timaru). Former wife and loved friend of Colin Earl (dec), and Frank Fowler (dec). In lieu of flowers donations to the Timaru Blind Foundation and The NZ Guide Dogs. Messages to Peter Lamsdale, 8 Salisbury Place, Mosgiel, or Karen Kinley, 35 Catlins Valley Road, RD 2, Owaka 9586. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), this day (Thursday), November 12, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020