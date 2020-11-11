Judith FOWLER-LAMSDALE

Guest Book
  • "FOWLER, Judith May (Judy): Dearly loved wife of the late..."
    - Judith FOWLER
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Service Information
Mainland Funerals
40 Harper Street
Timaru, Canterbury
7942
(080)-094-842273
Service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lascelles Hall
17 Wilson Street (behind the Church)
View Map
Death Notice

FOWLER-LAMSDALE,
Judith May (Judy):
Justice of the Peace, recipient of the 1990 Community Services Medal. Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, aged 84 years. Cherished daughter of the late Hec and Grace Washington. Beloved wife of Peter Lamsdale (Mosgiel), loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and David Kinley (Owaka), loved gran of Phillipa and Malcolm Rudd (Mosgiel), and a proud great-gran of Oliver-James, Joshua, and Isabella Rudd. Sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Rae Washington (Timaru). Former wife and loved friend of Colin Earl (dec), and Frank Fowler (dec). In lieu of flowers donations to the Timaru Blind Foundation and The NZ Guide Dogs. Messages to Peter Lamsdale, 8 Salisbury Place, Mosgiel, or Karen Kinley, 35 Catlins Valley Road, RD 2, Owaka 9586. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), this day (Thursday), November 12, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.