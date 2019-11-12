Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith EMMERSON. View Sign Death Notice



Judith Margaret (Judi):

After a short illness, surrounded by family at home in Timaru, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, aged 61 years. Most loved wife and best friend of Tony. Much loved mother of Shelley, and most awesome Nana of Cole and Ashley, and Tate. Doting mother of her four legged babies, Carma and Moe. Much loved daughter of Margaret and the late Douglas Andrew, and sister of Murray Andrew. A service celebrating Judi's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 22 Hertford Street, Kensington, Timaru 7910.

"A time for a well earned rest, most beautiful lady."







EMMERSON,Judith Margaret (Judi):After a short illness, surrounded by family at home in Timaru, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, aged 61 years. Most loved wife and best friend of Tony. Much loved mother of Shelley, and most awesome Nana of Cole and Ashley, and Tate. Doting mother of her four legged babies, Carma and Moe. Much loved daughter of Margaret and the late Douglas Andrew, and sister of Murray Andrew. A service celebrating Judi's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 22 Hertford Street, Kensington, Timaru 7910."A time for a well earned rest, most beautiful lady." Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers