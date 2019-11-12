EMMERSON,
Judith Margaret (Judi):
After a short illness, surrounded by family at home in Timaru, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, aged 61 years. Most loved wife and best friend of Tony. Much loved mother of Shelley, and most awesome Nana of Cole and Ashley, and Tate. Doting mother of her four legged babies, Carma and Moe. Much loved daughter of Margaret and the late Douglas Andrew, and sister of Murray Andrew. A service celebrating Judi's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 22 Hertford Street, Kensington, Timaru 7910.
"A time for a well earned rest, most beautiful lady."
