ELLIS, Judith Anne (Judy):
Peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, with her family at her side, at Redwood Retirement Village, Blenheim. A determined 84 years. Treasured wife of the late Brian; loved mother of Graeme and Jo, the late Jeffrey, and Paul. Nana to Jessica, Rachel, Stefanie, Zane, Alec, Raewyn and Ben. Great-Nana to her six great-granddaughters. Loved sister of Kerry, Rob and Isobel, Tricia and Fraser. Sister-in-law of Colin and Jill, Ray and the late Jensene, Leith and Peter. Messages may be sent to 8 Meehan Street, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John, PO Box 467, Blenheim, 7240. In accordance with Judy's wishes, a private service will be held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 9, 2019