  • "Joyce you were an amazing lady. It was a privilege to know..."
    - Pamela CAMP
  • "Thank you so much Joyce ❤ you were always there with..."
    - KAREN & GRANT COLLIAR
  • - June Brosnan
  • "You will be greatly missed young Joyce. The window &..."
    - Sharleen Chapman
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 p.m.
St Mary's Church
Pleasant Point
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 a.m.
St Thomas's Church
Mountainview Road
Timaru
Death Notice

SCANNELL,
Joyce Kathleen:
Peacefully in Timaru Hospital, on December 9, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter (KP), and loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Jackie, Kevin and Julie, Maurice, Gavin, Gerard, Colin and Christine, Peter and Michelle, and Monica and Mark Towler. Loved nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff in the ICU at Timaru Hospital. A Rosary for Joyce will be held at St Mary's Church, Pleasant Point, on Sunday, December 15, at 7.00pm, followed by a Requiem Mass at St Thomas's Church, Mountainview Road, Timaru, on Monday, December 16, at 10.30am. Messages to The Scannell Family, PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
