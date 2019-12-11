SCANNELL,
Joyce Kathleen:
Peacefully in Timaru Hospital, on December 9, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter (KP), and loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Jackie, Kevin and Julie, Maurice, Gavin, Gerard, Colin and Christine, Peter and Michelle, and Monica and Mark Towler. Loved nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff in the ICU at Timaru Hospital. A Rosary for Joyce will be held at St Mary's Church, Pleasant Point, on Sunday, December 15, at 7.00pm, followed by a Requiem Mass at St Thomas's Church, Mountainview Road, Timaru, on Monday, December 16, at 10.30am. Messages to The Scannell Family, PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 11, 2019