RAINEY, Joyce Eleanor
(Joy) (nee Dickson):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Strathallan Healthcare. Aged 85. Loved wife of the late Allan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and the late Doreen (Pareora), Christine and Ben Talman (Sydney), and Sandra and Neville Mulvihill (Geraldine). Loved Nana/Grandma of Sasha, and Benji Talman; Linda and Adam Thompson, Suzanne, and Patrick and Jemma Mulvihill. Loved great-grandma of Clara, and Maverick; Paige, and Annabelle. Messages for Joy's family may be posted to the Rainey Family C/- 220 Mulvihill Road, RD21, Geraldine 7991. Due to COVID-19 and government regulations a private burial has taken place.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 4, 2020