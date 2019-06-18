BIRSE, Joyce Hannah (Joy):
On June 16, 2019, at Lister Home, peacefully, aged 91. Loved wife of the late Norman. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mavisanne and Bruce Philbrick (Rangiora), Ian Birse (Tauranga), Heather and Tracey Kaynes (Waimate), Ailsa and Peter Burns (Canberra), and Julie and Brent Millar (Rangiora). Loved Grandma and Great-Grandma, and special life long friend of Donella Gillies (Milton), and Nesta Nattrass (UK). In lieu of flowers, donations to Lister Home would be gratefully appreciated and can be left at the service. The service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in the Knox Presbyterian Church, Cnr Shearman and Manse Street, Waimate, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1.00pm. Message to the Birse family, C/- PO Box, 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 18, 2019