COWLES, Joy:
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Highfield Life Care; aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Herbert Walter Cowles. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Anthony, Wayne and Virgina, Sharon and Gavin, and the late Dennis. Loved granny Joy to all her grand and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Shrimpton and Highfield Life Care for their care. Special friend to many. At Joy's wishes a private cremation is to be held. Joy will be resting at Betts Funeral Services if you wish to pay respects till 3pm Tuesday, July 23rd . Please phone 03 6884033 if you wish to spend time with Joy. Messages to 2 Baker Street, Timaru 7910.
"When it's raining,
look for the rainbows.
When it's dark look for
the stars."
Published in Timaru Herald on July 22, 2019