McGREGOR,
Josephine Dinah Jane (Jo)
(nee Hawkins):
Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home, Timaru, on February 27, 2020, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Robert James (Bob). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Colin, Sandra and Peter, and Alan. Adored Nana of Karen and Shane, Julie, Kelvin, Angela, Brett, Grant and Alana, Nicola and Paul. Loved great-Nana of Matthew and Nicole, Hollee, Cody, Riley, Brooke, Xavier, Sabriel and Charlotte. Loved great-great-Nana of Iszak and Aliannah. Respected sister and sister-in-law of Marjorie and Roy (dec). Loved aunty of Tim and Carolyn, Janie (dec), Anne and Zac. Special thanks to Lorna and all the staff at Glenwood Rest Home for their dedicated supportive care of Jo. In accordance with Jo's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 4, 2020