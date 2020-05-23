LESLIE,

Josephine Wynne (Jo):

Our beautiful mother passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Youngest daughter of the late Walter and Arley McLaren, Hawera. Beloved and loving wife of the late Richard Leslie. Cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and the late Debbie, John and Mary, Susan and Ross, Kathryn and Grant, Jason and Kelly. Loving Grandmother of Ben and Jess, Sam and Jane, Hamish, Angus and Olive. Treasured Aunt of all her nieces and nephews and loved by all her extended family. Special thanks to all the Care Centre Staff at Summerset Wigram for the friendship, kindness and care shown toward our mother and our family over the past few years. Messages to the Leslie Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private family service to celebrate our Mother's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 28 at, 1.30pm.





