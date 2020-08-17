Sister Josephine GRESHAM

  • "Rest in Peace Sister Jo. Your legacy lives on , a humble..."
    - Jennifer Khan-Janif
  • "Such a beautiful, kind and loving person I was very..."
    - Mavis Sinclair
  • "RIP Sister Jo. I was taught by you in Holy Family Primary..."
    - Sharita Sadhwami
  • "RIP Sister Jo I was fortunate enough to have been taught by..."
    - Sandeep Patel
C Little and Sons Ltd.
287 Manukau Rd
Auckland, Auckland
096389125
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis Xavier Church
Corner Kamo Road and Park Ave
Kensington
GRESHAM,
Sister (Jo) Josephine:
s.m.s.m.
On August 14, 2020 (suddenly), in Whangarei, in her 75th year. Dearly loved and respected member of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary. Dearly loved daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret. Loved sister of Margaret, John, Marie, Janet, Danny and the late Patrick, Bernadette, James, and their families.
Requiescat In Pace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Church, cnr Kamo Road and Park Avenue, Kensington, Whangarei, Today, Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11.00am, prior to private interment in Auckland. (A memorial mass for Sister Jo, in Auckland, will be announced at a later date).
C Little & Sons
Funeral Directors
Auckland
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
