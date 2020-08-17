GRESHAM,
Sister (Jo) Josephine:
s.m.s.m.
On August 14, 2020 (suddenly), in Whangarei, in her 75th year. Dearly loved and respected member of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary. Dearly loved daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret. Loved sister of Margaret, John, Marie, Janet, Danny and the late Patrick, Bernadette, James, and their families.
Requiescat In Pace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Church, cnr Kamo Road and Park Avenue, Kensington, Whangarei, Today, Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11.00am, prior to private interment in Auckland. (A memorial mass for Sister Jo, in Auckland, will be announced at a later date).
C Little & Sons
Funeral Directors
Auckland
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 17, 2020